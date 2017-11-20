Roy Moore’s alleged pursuit of a young girl is the symptom of a larger problem in evangelical circles

Author:     Kathryn Brightbill
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     10 November 2017 | 4:25 p.m.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-brightbill-roy-moore-evangelical-culture-20171110-story.html"

You have heard me say many times that one of the hallmarks of fundamentalism, any brand of it, is sexual dysfunction, and an obsession with controlling women, often reflected in the lust of fundamentalist men for nubile girls.  Roy Moore is the current poster child for this but he is far from alone.

Roy Moore, Alabama Republican candidate for the Senate, pedophile and teen stalker
Credit: AP/Dave Martin

We need to talk about the segment of American culture that probably doesn’t think the allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are particularly damning, the segment that will blanch at only two accusations in the Washington Post expose: He pursued a 14-year-old-girl without first getting her parents’ permission, and he initiated sexual contact outside of marriage. That segment is evangelicalism. In that world, which Moore travels in and I grew up in, 14-year-old girls courting adult men isn’t uncommon.

I use the phrase “14-year-old girls courting adult men,” rather than “adult men courting 14-year-old girls,” for a reason: Evangelicals routinely frame these relationships in those terms. That’s how I was introduced to these relationships as a home-schooled teenager in the 1990s, and it’s the language that my friends and I would use to discuss girls we knew who were in parent-sanctioned relationships with older men.

One popular courtship story that was told and retold in home-school circles during the 1990s was that of Matthew and Maranatha Chapman, who turned their history into a successful career promoting young marriage. Most audiences, however, didn’t

