Roadmap Points Europe Toward Safer, Sustainable Chemicals

Europe’s chief policy-making body Wednesday called for a safer, more sustainable chemicals market, plotting a zero-tolerance approach that nearly eliminates hormone mimicking compounds.
The strategy, approved by the European Commission, represents some of the most ambitious policy recommendations on the planet and draws a stark contrast with the United States, where endocrine-disrupting compounds—such as bisphenol-A (BPA), phthalates, certain flame retardants and pesticides—remain largely unregulated and ubiquitous in products and packaging.
‘Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity’
Environmental health advocates hailed the effort as “the most transformative chemical policy initiative” in 20 years and a “once-in-a-decade opportunity to rethink Europe’s approach to chemicals management.”
“Every day, our exposure to cocktails of harmful chemicals is translating in real-life health conditions and diseases for current and future generations,” said Natacha Cingotti, senior policy officer for health and chemicals at the Brussels-based Health and Environment Alliance.
“While we welcome this significant step forward, the reality leaves no room for self-complacency and it is urgent the Commission gets to work to implement the promises made to effectively protect …