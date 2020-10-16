Roadmap Points Europe Toward Safer, Sustainable Chemicals

Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     15 October 2020
 Link: https://www.ecowatch.com/europe-banned-chemicals-2648218279.html"

The level of toxins in modern developed nations is alarming, and a known cause of diseases, as well as a threat to the earth’s biosphere. Some countries understand this and are taking steps to improve this situation. Here is a report about this from Europe.

A mural reading “The future is Europe” is seen on a building outside the EU Headquarters in Brussels on November 24, 2018. Philippe Lopez LOPEZ / AFP / Getty

Europe’s chief policy-making body Wednesday called for a safer, more sustainable chemicals market, plotting a zero-tolerance approach that nearly eliminates hormone mimicking compounds.

The strategy, approved by the European Commission, represents some of the most ambitious policy recommendations on the planet and draws a stark contrast with the United States, where endocrine-disrupting compounds—such as bisphenol-A (BPA), phthalates, certain flame retardants and pesticides—remain largely unregulated and ubiquitous in products and packaging.

‘Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity’

Environmental health advocates hailed the effort as “the most transformative chemical policy initiative” in 20 years and a “once-in-a-decade opportunity to rethink Europe’s approach to chemicals management.”

“Every day, our exposure to cocktails of harmful chemicals is translating in real-life health conditions and diseases for current and future generations,” said Natacha Cingotti, senior policy officer for health and chemicals at the Brussels-based Health and Environment Alliance.

“While we welcome this significant step forward, the reality leaves no room for self-complacency and it is urgent the Commission gets to work to implement the promises made to effectively protect …

