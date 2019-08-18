Rising emissions could drain foods like rice and wheat of their nutrients, causing a slow-moving global food crisis

Author:     Aylin Woodward
Source:     Busiiness Insider
Publication Date:     Aug. 9, 2019, 11:48 AM
 Link: https://www.businessinsider.com/climate-change-lowers-nutritional-value-of-food-staples-2019-8"

There are so many aspects of climate change not being talked about, it is like a pact of silence in a collective suicide. Consider this.

Climate change is linked to myriad health issues: longer, more intense allergy seasons, the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like Zika and malaria, and the proliferation of flesh-eating bacteria in warmer water.

new report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) adds yet another serious health risk to the list: Increased carbon-dioxide levels lower the nutritional value of food staples like rice and wheat.

Research has shown that growing these crops in environments with higher levels of carbon dioxide decreases their concentrations of protein, zinc, and iron.

That’s a dire threat for the 821 million

John Gabriel Otvos
Guest
John Gabriel Otvos

Roger Hallam of XR is indeed speaking to this. Our human ability to produce food will impact us very soon, as the local weather changes as a consequence of the climate crisis.

