Right-Wing Disinformation Campaigns Are Targeting State Climate Initiatives

Author:     Leanna First-Arai
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     June 3, 2021
The Republican MAGA world, as this report, describes, is a danger to the future of humanity and human civilization, as well as earth’s matrix of life. because they do not take climate change seriously, nor believe that it is caused by human activity. Greed and willful ignorance dominate their thinking.

New Yorkers take action in Albany for an economic recovery and infrastructure package prioritizing climate, care, jobs and justice, call on their legislators to pass the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) on April 7, 2021, in Albany, New York.
Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty/ for Greann New Deal Network

As Republicans in Washington propose to further strip an already pared-down jobs and infrastructure package that activists warn is not bold enough to deliver Biden’s promises of “real change,” lawmakers with ties to oil and gas interests are obstructing action at the state level by misrepresenting regional climate bills as gas taxes.

In April, GOP lawmakers in Connecticut launched a “Stop the Gas and Food Tax” campaign, which characterizes an effort by 13 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a plan to “punish” the middle class. The effort their ire was directed at, the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), contains provisions to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.

“I think one sign of the desperation of the [GOP] opposition is that they’re really resorting now to things that are factually untrue,” Charles Rothenberger, climate and energy attorney at Save the Sound, …

