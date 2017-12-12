Right Whales On The Brink Of Extinction After Number Plunges To 450

North Atlantic right whales are facing a severe threat of extinction after this year saw the death of 17 of the species, leaving their numbers dwindling at around 450 individuals in the wild.
Given the situation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to watch their migration down south along the Atlantic coast and has cautioned fishermen and boats in the region to steer clear of them.
But, NOAA scientists warned the species is already under severe threat and extinction could be a very real possibility.
In a November report, the organization said the deaths of right whales in American and Canadian waters was a blow to the already declining numbers; this prompted a meeting of officials on last Tuesday to discuss the future of the species.
The meeting of the regulatory New England Fishery Management Council saw officials discuss the possibility of extinction.
According to them, 2017 marked a year of high mortality and it also coincided with a year of poor reproduction, which left only about 100 breeding female North Atlantic right whales.
We are very concerned about the future of North Atlantic right whales,” said Barb Zoodsma, a …