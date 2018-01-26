Right-to-carry laws lead to more violent crime: Isn’t that a huge surprise?

One of the most contentious arguments within the larger gun control debate is over whether right-to-carry laws that make it legal for gun owners to carry loaded weapons in public, usually concealed on their person, make people safer. Gun rights advocates argue that packing heat is a prevention against crime and violence, invoking slogans like, “An armed society is a polite society.” Gun control proponents, however, argue that a proliferation of loaded weapons is bound to lead to more violence, if only because people have easier access to the means to harm others.
John Donohue, a legal researcher who works for Stanford Law School, has been working on this question for the better part of two decades. “Turns out it’s a tricky question to answer through statistical means,” he told Salon. But now “this data [has] become complete enough, and some of the new statistical techniques have been implemented,” he continued.
The correlation between the passage of right-to-carry or RTC laws and violent crime has long been documented, Donohue explained, but as anyone with even the most basic knowledge of statistics understands, correlation is not causation. Now, with a combination of sophisticated statistical analysis techniques,
This is a shocking article. What many Americans do not know is that Canada is the US’s largest trading partner and vice versa. Many Canucks have decided not to travel to the US due to the increasingly violent nature of the society. I believe Stephan, you have already posted on this newest trend in travel. I’ll be travelling to Cuba to celebrate my approaching septuagenarian status rather than Florida. ‘Sides, I read this AM that FL has more snow than Alberta, CA! hahaha What a world. hahaha