Republicans threaten low-wage workers with fraud charges if they’re too scared to go back to work

Author:     Laura Clawson
Source:     AlterNet
Publication Date:     May 8, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/republicans-threaten-low-wage-workers-with-fraud-charges-if-theyre-too-scared-to-go-back-to-work/"

The Republican cult, and the oligarchs that fund it want you to go back to work because the economic collapse is affecting their profits. If it kills you, well you will die a patriot’s death, they say. And if you are not willing to make that sacrifice they make it clear they will punish you. They are designing this so it is: submit or be punished.

Republicans were really not happy about passing a $600 per week increase in unemployment benefits, and Republican governors are moving to make it impossible for many people to collect it. As Republican governors reopen their states quickly—more quickly than is safe—they force people back to unsafe jobs, and money is the weapon making it stick. If you can theoretically go back to your job, even if it’s unsafe, then you aren’t eligible for unemployment insurance.

After Ohio encouraged employers to turn in workers who don’t want to go back to unsafe jobs, 600 employers turned in 1,200 workers. (Ohio Democrats countered with a website for workers to report unsafe workplaces.) Iowa similarly has a tip line for employers to call to report reluctant workers, and Alabama’s government has warned people that collecting unemployment rather than going back to an unsafe job is fraud.

That message came through loud and clear to Arkansas massage therapist Tracy McFetridge, HuffPost reports, when her state’s secretary of commerce said that anyone who could return to work but kept collecting unemployment was “a fraudulent claim for us, and we will be tracking that.” So McFetridge went back to a job that requires her to be in a small, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republicans threaten low-wage workers with fraud charges if they’re too scared to go back to work

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com