Republicans step up defense of ‘not qualified’ judicial nominees

Author:     SEUNG MIN KIM and JOHN BRESNAHAN
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     12/10/2017 07:14 AM EST
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/10/trump-judicial-nominees-republicans-287911"

The Republican Party is dismantling American democracy, and no where is this clearer than what they are attempting to do to the Judiciary; this is a generational effect that is happening with very little attention from the media. Most people don’t even know it is happening.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said he’s “not a big fan of the ABA. … It’s blatantly political. Often. Not always.”
Credit: John Shinkle/POLITICO

Senate Republicans have declared war on the American Bar Association.

Since 1953, the venerable legal organization has played a critical, behind-the-scenes role in assessing judicial nominees and their fitness to serve on the bench.

But with the ABA emerging as a major stumbling block in President Donald Trump’s effort to transform the courts, the GOP is accusing the non-partisan group of holding a liberal slant and is seeking to sideline it.

The ABA has deemed at least four of Trump’s judicial nominees “not qualified” — a high number, although other administrations evaluated candidates privately before they were nominated. Democrats warn of dire consequences of ignoring the group’s evaluations. But Republicans are intent on a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that could last for decades and so far, haven’t been persuaded by the ABA’s ratings.

As the Senate prepares this week to confirm one appellate nominee that the ABA said was not qualified for the bench, Republicans are instead ratcheting up their attacks to try to discredit the century-old group.

“The …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republicans step up defense of ‘not qualified’ judicial nominees

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

What People are Saying About the Online Course

Overall good coverage of the subject and related areas in clear language and background information. Mr Schwartz is a knowledgeable man who conveys his teaching with empathy and concern. An enjoyable and true learning experience with the tools to practice and further one's development.

Pareese USA

<< Prev
Next >>

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com