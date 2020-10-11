Republicans are waging all-out war on democracy — and now they’re openly admitting it

Author:     Cody Fenwick
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     October 9, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/10/republicans-are-waging-all-out-war-on-democracy-and-now-theyre-openly-admitting-it/"

Republicans do not like democracy. As a result of their racism, grifting, christofascism, commitment to carbon energy, and refusal to confront climate change they have become a minority party, and the only path to power for them is to destroy American democracy. Now the dumber members of the party are openly admiting that. Thanks, Utah, what were you thinking when you elected this moron?

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah sparked a backlash this week when made an undercurrent of the modern conservative movement and the driving ideology of the Republican Party explicit.

Republican senator Mike Lee

“We’re not a democracy,” Lee tweeted on Oct. 7.

Twitter’s not exactly known for the capacity to have in-depth discussions on political philosophy, but Lee hadn’t even come close to using up his 280 characters. After significant outrage stirred by his first tweet, Lee expanded on the idea the following day with a slightly longer message.

“Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and [prosperity] are,” he wrote. “We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

Again, it was a striking sentiment, and it inflamed critics who have accused the Lee and the GOP of systematically trying to disenfranchise constituencies they believe won’t vote for Republicans. But Lee didn’t back down. He went to the conservative outlet the Washington Examiner, which essentially transcribed his own defense of his claims with little analysis or reflection. He shared a piece from DeseretNews, which offered a more balanced take on the controversy. And Conn Carroll, …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republicans are waging all-out war on democracy — and now they’re openly admitting it
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com