The Republican Tax Bill Is a Poison Pill That Kills the New Deal

Author:     HEATHER COX RICHARDSON
Source:     Moyers & Company
Publication Date:     07 DEC 2017 AT 13:25 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/this-is-what-the-republicans-are-really-up-to/

If you are an American, and the Republican Party gets its way you are about to be screwed big time. You can expect next year to have Social Security, Medicare, and other social safety network programs to be seriously cut. The justification will be the increased debt cause by the currently be contrived Tax bill. Here’s the story.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

Shortly after President Trump took office, House Speaker Paul Ryan could feel just how close he was to finally achieving the goal he and his party colleagues had dreamed about for decades. With Republicans in uncontested power in Washington, he tweeted, they had a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enact real comprehensive tax reform and get our economy moving.” Many Trump supporters thought reform meant relief for the “forgotten Americans” he talked about on the campaign trail. But Republicans had other plans, intending to take a wrecking ball to the system of American government that has been in place since 1933 and replace it with one based in their own ideology. If the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” becomes law, they will have succeeded.

It is hard to overstate the significance of this bill. It is a poison pill, killing the New Deal. The series of laws put in place by Franklin Delano Roosevelt and a Democratic Congress in the 1930s regulated business so employers could no longer abuse their workers or destroy the environment. It provided basic social welfare to support the elderly and infirm, and it developed infrastructure to guarantee everyone equal access …

Link to Full Article:  The Republican Tax Bill Is a Poison Pill That Kills the New Deal

