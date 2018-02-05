How Republican Patriots Saved America During Watergate

I was in government in Washington, and a Special Assistant on a senior staff throughout the Watergate crisis, and knew and had worked with most of the people involved in this discreditable epoch in American history. I left government and walked away from a career because of the dishonesty and lack of integrity I saw in government.  One of my strongest memories of that time is the integrity of the Republican Senators and Representatives and leaders in the Department of Justice who stood against their Republican president and placed country above party. They were true heroes.

Perhaps that is why I find the present day Republican congressional leadership such a mingy pusillanimous and corrupt group of little orcs. And why the few who are standing up deserve to be noted.

Just to refresh your memory a bit read this. It was written a year ago, and the issues it raises are even more pressing than they were then

Republican President and unindicted co-conspirator Richard Nixon

In November 1972, Richard Nixon won a blowout victory, with 60.7% of the popular vote and a 520-to-17 Electoral College landslide.

But Nixon’s term ended prematurely, a mere 19 months after inauguration. In August 1974, he resigned to avoid impeachment for his role in supporting and then covering up a break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Profiles in Cowardice and Profiles in Courage

American democracy barely survived. By September 1973, the consensus was that Nixon would withstand the Watergate controversy. Put bluntly, Nixon almost got away with crimes that included FBI collusion and electoral tampering and that, in hindsight, were far worse than the public knew at the time. A Republican congressional staffer who later became a Senator and presidential candidate, Fred Thompson of Tennessee, later reflected on how close American democracy came to failing. Among other things, Thompson noted that America was saved by those Republicans in Congress and the administration who put country before party.

AP
Congressmen Lawrence Hogan and M. Caldwell Butler; Senator Howard Baker

Maryland Congressman Lawrence Hogan, father of the state’s current governor, was outraged that Nixon tried to cover up the scandal, and voted for

