Republican elected officials are peddling a conspiracy theory that George Soros is paying protesters

Author:     Staff of the Texas Tribune
Source:     Alter Net
Publication Date:     June 6, 2020
 Link: https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/republican-elected-officials-are-peddling-a-conspiracy-theory-that-george-soros-is-paying-protesters/"

How sick is the Trumper world? Here’s a pretty good answer.

I have never met George Soros, but from 1981 to 1993, when I was involved with Russia, through citizen diplomacy, and a series of joint ventures, I spent about four months a year some years, in Russia. In that time I got to know and worked with a number of Soros’ folk. And I will tell you this. George Soros and Donald Kendall CEO of Pepsi Cola, were the only two major American  financial players who became involved with trying to nurture democracy in Russia. And no one exceeded Soros, who poured several hundred million dollars into the effort. I developed incredible respect for the man, and what he had done with his life.

That he was eventually overcome by the rise of the oligarchs, and the power takeover by KGB guys, like Putin, is not his fault. It happened, in my view, because most of the U.S. State Department, supported by America’s corporate oligarchs, would not put down their cold war prejudices until it was too late to matter.

 

George Soros

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a statewide elected Republican official, has posted multiple memes and comments on his Facebook page in recent days falsely claiming that billionaire George Soros orchestrated nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

The posts are similar in nature and tone to some of the racist posts by local GOP officials in recent days that suggested the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody was done with the intent of starting a race war or to erode black support for President Donald Trump. The posts from those local officials have prompted calls for resignation from the state’s top GOP officials.

One post from Miller on Sunday included an image of Soros with accompanying text that read, “Climate change didn’t work. Impeachment didn’t work. The virus didn’t work. Start the race war.”

“The man is pure evil!” Miller commented.

“Folks this is not a protest,” read another post from early Sunday morning. “It is a well orchestrated attack on America’s major cities with plans to attack the police, riot, loot, and burn buildings. The so-called ‘protestors’ are, in fact, domestic terrorists who were organized and paid for by George Soros to further divide …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Republican elected officials are peddling a conspiracy theory that George Soros is paying protesters
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com