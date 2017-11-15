Republican Class Warfare: The Next Generation

Author:     Paul Krugman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     NOV. 13, 2017
 Link: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/13/opinion/republican-taxes-next-generation.html

Paul Krugman, along with Joseph Stiglitz and a few other economists has a distinguished record of accuracy in terms of his assessment of the economy and what is actually in play. Here is his take on the Republican Party’s economic policies.

Mitch McConnell, center, at a meeting last week with members of the Senate Finance Committee to discuss tax legislation.
Credit Alex Wong

The other day, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, admitted to The New York Times that he “misspoke” when he declared that his party’s tax plan wouldn’t raise taxes on any middle-class families. But he misspoke when he said “misspoke”: The proper term is “lied.”

McConnell was forced into his sort-of-kind-of admission by a new report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’s own scorekeeper, which found that millions of middle-class families would see higher taxes under the Senate Republican proposal. But this wasn’t some kind of narrow, technical mistake on his part.

Both the Senate proposal and the similar proposal from House Republicans offer huge tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, then try to limit the impacts of these tax cuts on the budget deficit by clawing back tax credits and exemptions that mainly benefit the middle class. Of course many in the middle class would see their taxes go up.

But focusing on how many would face tax increases gets at only a small part of what’s going on here.

Top-down class warfare, coupled with

Link to Full Article:  Republican Class Warfare: The Next Generation

