Reports: Florida Real Estate Could Lose $80B in Value from Sea Rise

Source:     Insurance Journal
Publication Date:     JANUARY 23, 2020
 https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/southeast/2020/01/23/556128.htm

In the midst of the coronavirus media storm another deeper trend has been growing that I have been predicting for five years would start this year: the collapse of coastal real estate values. Here’s what the companies that insure those properties are thinking. This is going to get much worse. My estimate: $1.5 trillion loss of real estate value on all U.S. coasts and river estuaries.

Miami flooding

Flooding due to climate change-related sea level rising, the erosion of natural barriers and long-periods of rain pose substantial economic risks to Florida, particularly to the value of South Florida real estate, according to two new reports released last week.

For years, Florida lawmakers mostly ignored climate change under then-Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. Senator. But GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a more aggressive stance at tackling the issue, although environmentalists want him to do more.

Based on past trends, losses from flooding in Florida could devalue vulnerable homes by $30 billion to $80 billion, or about 15% to 35%, by 2050, according to a report from McKinsey Global Institute.

Average annual losses for residential real estate due to storm surge from hurricanes amount to $2 billion today, but that projection could increase to about $3 billion to $4.5 billion by 2050, the McKinsey report said.

“Flooding in Florida could not only damage housing but also raise insurance costs, affect property values of exposed homes, and in turn reduce property tax revenues for communities,” the McKinsey report said.

Furthermore, the impact of a 100-year-storm event could be even more devastating over time, going from …

I wonder where they will all go when their homes are underwater and insurance does not cover them as it should.

