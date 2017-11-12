Report on Inequality Finds 3 Richest Americans Wealthier Than Bottom Half

A disproportionate share of America’s income and wealth gains has flowed to the top of the economic spectrum, confirms a report from the progressive Institute for Policy Studies. Americans at the other end of our economic spectrum, meanwhile, watch their wages stagnate and savings dwindle.
The report, Billionaire Bonanza, shows the extreme wealth concentrated within the fortunes of the 400 wealthiest Americans.
The report draws on data from the Forbes 400 and the Federal Reserve’s 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances.
Here are some key findings:
- The three wealthiest people in the United States — Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffett — own more wealth than the entire bottom half of the American population combined, a total of 160 million people or 63 million households.
- America’s top 25 billionaires together hold $1 trillion in wealth. They have as much wealth as 56 percent of the population, a total 178 million people or 70 million households.
- The billionaires who make up the full Forbes 400 list own more wealth than the bottom 64 percent of the U.S. population, an estimated 80 million households or 204 million people.
Americans have become modern-day serfs. I am very concerned about deliberate systemic inequalities/injustices that make it nearly impossible for people to correct the path down which our country is traveling. John Perkins published “New Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” last year – it is well worth the read.