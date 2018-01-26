Report: 15 Million Americans’ Drinking Water Tainted By Toxic Chemical

I have been telling my readers for years to have their water tested; you can no longer assume in America that your drinking water is safe, particularly if you live in an older urban area. Here is the latest on this trend.

Contamination map shows (in blue) where water systems have detected the chemicals and (in red) where contamination sites have been identified or suspected.
Credit: ENVIRONMENTAL WORKING GROUP/NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
The PFC/PFOA

Some 15 million Americans across 27 states are drinking water that could be contaminated with potentially carcinogenic man-made chemicals without even realizing it.

According to a new analysis and map released Thursday by the Environmental Working Group and scientists at Northeastern University, perfluorochemicals (PFCs) — a class of chemicals including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFAS) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) — were detected in 162 U.S. drinking water systems in recent Environmental Protection Agency testing.

The toxic chemicals have been used over the years in a wide range of consumer products, like certain types of nonstick cookware, cleaning products and waterproof clothing, and have been linked to a number of health concerns including cancer, developmental issues and a weakened immune system.

Manufacturers have claimed the dangerous PFCs are no longer used in these products. But Bill Walker, EWG managing editor and the new analysis’ co-author, pointed out that PFCs have proven so ubiquitous in many products over time that, based on testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about

