Renault’s 2030 Vision: SYMBIOZ

Author:     Cynthia Shahan
Source:     CleanTechnica
Publication Date:     December 31st, 2017
 Link: https://cleantechnica.com/2017/12/31/renaults-2030-vision-symbioz/"

The world outside of the U.S. is moving faster than any of the experts imagined or predicted. It is one of the most fascinating positive trends going on today. Here is the latest.

An electronic Renault Credit: Renault

Renault is further electrifying carsvanstrucks, and entire fleets. It is entering regionsfew companies bring their electric cars to. It plans to have 8 fully electric vehicles on the market by 2022 and 12 electrified models. It has also given us a more idealistic visualization of an electric future, one for 2030. Renault recently shared its innovative vision of the electric ecosystems — the SYMBIOZ. It is an integrated house and car that work together in harmony. The home and car will essentially share their energy.

The way we use cars is changing and the way we generate and use energy is changing. Danny Parker, a zero footprint hero and energy researcher, set an example for all of us long before 2030. He used his Chevy Volt to power his appliances after one of Florida’s hurricanes. Renault envisions this capability becoming the norm, not just a solution for tech wizards.

As with Margot Robbie highlighting the coming infrastructure of connectivity and the electric ecosystem of Nissan, Renault’s Symbioz is prepping us for the future. “SYMBIOZ extends the vision of autonomous, electric and connected cars to a …

