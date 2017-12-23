Reminder: Republicans Also Gave Big Telecom Permission to Sell Your Personal Data This Year

Thanks to the Trump operation it is now possible for your ISP to collect and sell your data. All those protections Obama put in; they’re gone.  Doesn’t that make you feel all safe and protected. In authoritarian countries people protect themselves by using a Virtual Private Network. I’m looking into it. I am afraid we’re going to have to think like people in a fascist state. Even worse, a christofascist state. The times they are a changin…

Credit: Dave Wilner/Flickr

News fatigue in 2017 has been very real. It’s hard to keep track of the latest scandal, international humanitarian crisis, or crappy thing the government has done. So since it’s the holidays, here’s a little gift from Motherboard: a friendly reminder that repealing net neutrality wasn’t the only thing the government did this year to bring us closer to an internet dystopia. Republicans in Congress also made it legal again for internet service providers to collect your personal data and sell it to advertisers—without telling you a thing. Under President Barack Obama, the Federal Communications Commission approved a slate of sweeping privacy regulations that would have required ISPs to gain explicit consent from customers before sharing or selling their user data, including browsing history, social security numbers, and mobile location. This data is highly valuable to advertisers for providing targeted ads online, but would mean a wider array of companies would have access to some of your most private online information. These rules were supposed to go into effect at the end of this year, but in the spring House Republicans introduced a bill under the Congressional Review Act to kill the FCC’s new rules, and it …

