Author:     VALERIE TARICO
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     10 DEC 2017 AT 11:40 ET
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/religious-trauma-syndrome-how-some-organized-religion-leads-to-mental-health-problems-2/"

For some years, based on the psychological, sociological, anthropological, and psychiatric data, I have been saying that fundamentalist religiosity is less about religion and more about mental illness. Or, put another way, Fundamentalism is the social context within which a range of mental illnesses often occur. Here’s the latest on that trend.

Trump in evangelical prayer meeting.
Credit: You Tube

At age sixteen I began what would be a four year struggle with bulimia.  When the symptoms started, I turned in desperation to adults who knew more than I did about how to stop shameful behavior—my Bible study leader and a visiting youth minister.  “If you ask anything in faith, believing,” they said.  “It will be done.” I knew they were quoting the Word of God. We prayed together, and I went home confident that God had heard my prayers.

But my horrible compulsions didn’t go away. By the fall of my sophomore year in college, I was desperate and depressed enough that I made a suicide attempt. The problem wasn’t just the bulimia.  I was convinced by then that I was a complete spiritual failure. My college counseling department had offered to get me real help (which they later did). But to my mind, at that point, such help couldn’t fix the core problem: I was a failure in the eyes of God. It would be years before I understood that my inability to heal bulimia through the mechanisms offered by biblical Christianity was not a function of my own spiritual …

Link to Full Article:  Religious Trauma Syndrome: How some organized religion leads to mental health problems

