Regulators reject Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s plan to subsidize coal and nuclear plants

Federal regulators on Monday rejected a rule proposed by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have subsidized coal and nuclear.
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered regional transmission organizations to further investigate issues that could threaten the U.S. grid’s resilience.
However, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission kept the issue alive by ordering the organizations that operate regional grids and power markets to submit reports to the commission on grid resilience issues in their areas.
In a statement, FERC said, “We appreciate the Secretary reinforcing the resilience of the bulk power system as an important issue that warrants further attention.”
The proposal, known as the Proposed Rule on Grid Reliability and Resilience Pricing , was immediately controversial when the Department of Energy first revealed it in September. It would require the regional markets that