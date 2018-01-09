Regulators reject Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s plan to subsidize coal and nuclear plants

Author:     Tom DiChristopher
Source:     CNBC
Publication Date:     8 January 2018
 Link: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/08/regulators-reject-rick-perrys-plan-to-prop-up-coal-and-nuclear-plants.html"

Here is some more good news. Rick Perry, as sorry and incompetent an energy secretary as the United States has ever had, in support of the zombie master Trump has been doing everything he can to support Coal and Nuclear but, even for moderate Republicans, it is a yard too far.

  • “I think they’re buying it.”
    Credit: Kevin Dietsch-Pool

    Federal regulators on Monday rejected a rule proposed by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have subsidized coal and nuclear.

  • The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered regional transmission organizations to further investigate issues that could threaten the U.S. grid’s resilience.

Federal regulators on Monday rejected a rule proposed by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have subsidized coal and nuclear power plants in some parts of the United States. (emphasis added)

However, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission kept the issue alive by ordering the organizations that operate regional grids and power markets to submit reports to the commission on grid resilience issues in their areas.

In a statement, FERC said, “We appreciate the Secretary reinforcing the resilience of the bulk power system as an important issue that warrants further attention.”

The decision is a setback for President Donald Trump‘s efforts to prop up ailing coal-fired plants and nuclear power stations, as well as the mining industry.

The proposal, known as the Proposed Rule on Grid Reliability and Resilience Pricing , was immediately controversial when the Department of Energy first revealed it in September. It would require the regional markets that

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Regulators reject Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s plan to subsidize coal and nuclear plants

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash
Talking Social Change
Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)


Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2018 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com