How Regenerative Food and Farming Can Reverse Rural Poverty and Forced Migration in the Americas

One of the most politically charged debates today, especially in the U.S. and Europe, is the so-called “immigration crisis.” There are approximately 250 million (3 percent of the world’s 7.6 billion people) migrants in the world today. About 20 percent, or 47 million of those, live in the U.S. Another 35 million live in Europe.
Inter Press News Service reports:
Recent elections around the world have clearly shown growing public support for candidates and political parties advocating the deportation of migrants and stricter restrictions on immigration, including halting it altogether. At the same time, opposition,challenges and resistance to deportations and immigration restrictions have become more widespread, visible and vocal.
In the U.S., Donald Trump has consolidated a mass base of support among white racists and conservatives by repeatedly vilifying the nation’s 10 million undocumented Mexican and Central American immigrants as “criminals and rapists.” Trump has promised to build a wall along the Mexican border and to deport all “illegal aliens” including 800,000 “dreamers”—Latin American immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and don’t …