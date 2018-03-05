Rediscovered tapes reveal EPA head Pruitt’s bizarre Christian beliefs about God, guns and gay rights

Author:     David Badash
Source:     Raw Story/The New Civil Rights Movement
Publication Date:     03 MAR 2018 AT 07:06 ET
No one else seems to be willing or able to say this in the media so let me do: Scott Pruitt: a fascist, a religious bigot, a racist, and a moron is perhaps the single most important person on the planet at this moment because his decisions about climate change are going to affect the entire human race for generations.

This man has no business being in the job he holds, and we have Donald Trump and the Republican congressional prostitutes to thank for putting him into it.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has announced that the Trump Administration will repeal the Clean Power Plan.
Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP

Environmental Protection Chief Scott Pruitt believes the “most grievous threat” facing America are the courts, which he called the “imperialistic judiciary” and the “judicial monarchy,” claiming their objective is to create “religious sterility.”

Pruitt made those staggering remarks and many others in a series of interviews with an Oklahoma talk radio station in 2005, according to Politico which obtained the tapes from an anonymous source.

In the interviews Pruitt also condemned evolution as an unproven “theory” that is at the base of humanism.

 “There aren’t sufficient scientific facts to establish the theory of evolution, and it deals with the origins of man, which is more from a philosophical standpoint than a scientific standpoint,” Pruitt said in 2005. More recently, despite the overwhelming conclusion of 97 percent of climate scientists, Pruitt remains not quite a climate change denier, but definitely a skeptic.

He also believes that people will only do the right thing if they are people of faith who follow an organized religion.

But apparently not just any religion. Pruitt did not disagree

