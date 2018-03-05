Rediscovered tapes reveal EPA head Pruitt’s bizarre Christian beliefs about God, guns and gay rights
Environmental Protection Chief Scott Pruitt believes the “most grievous threat” facing America are the courts, which he called the “imperialistic judiciary” and the “judicial monarchy,” claiming their objective is to create “religious sterility.”
Pruitt made those staggering remarks and many others in a series of interviews with an Oklahoma talk radio station in 2005, according to Politico which obtained the tapes from an anonymous source.
In the interviews Pruitt also condemned evolution as an unproven “theory” that is at the base of humanism.