Red states dominate top ten in key indicators of ‘sinful’ behaviors — while progressive Vermont is dead last: report

Author:     Alex Henderson
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     February 18, 2020
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2020/02/red-states-dominate-top-ten-in-key-indicators-of-sinful-behaviors-while-progressive-vermont-is-dead-last-report/"

This article presents some very revealing research about the cultures of Red and Blue states. You can draw your own conclusions.

Trumpers
Credit: Shutterstock

A recurring theme among far-right culture warriors — from President Donald Trump to former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — is that Republican-dominated states represent “the real America” and a commitment to family values while Democrat-dominated states don’t. But a new report/study by the personal finance website WalletHub finds that red states are the most likely to engage in “sinful behavior.”

Although WalletHub’s report wasn’t political in nature, one can draw some political conclusions based on the data. In the survey, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states in the U.S. for “sinful” behaviors that included “anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.” And the ten states most likely to behave in a “sinful” way, according to that criteria, include Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi — all of which went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and have a strong Christian right presence.

However, the state that made #4 on the list is most definitely not a red state: California. Although California was very Republican-leaning before the 1990s — from Orange County to Bakersfield to San Diego to Glendale and Burbank — it became a blue state during the
Red states dominate top ten in key indicators of 'sinful' behaviors — while progressive Vermont is dead last: report

