Records Show Trump’s Border Wall Is Costing Taxpayers Billions More Than Initial Contracts

Author:     Perla Trevizo and Jeremy Schwartz
Source:     ProPublica
Publication Date:     Oct. 27, 12 p.m. CDT
 Link: https://www.propublica.org/article/records-show-trumps-border-wall-is-costing-taxpayers-billions-more-than-initial-contracts"

Trump’s wall is, and should certainly be seen as, a national disgrace; an expression of Trumpian lies, business incompetence, and dishonest finances. Like most things he says he will do it was never built as he claimed it would be, it cost you and me billions more than it was supposed to, and Mexico didn’t pay a dime to build even the small part that was constructed. Here are the facts.

A border wall construction site near Donna, Texas, on Dec. 8, 2019.  Credit: Veronica G. Cardenas/Reuters

This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans. Sign up for The Brief weekly to get up to speed on their essential coverage of Texas issues.

On the same day in May 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a pair of contracts worth $788 million to replace 83 miles of fence along the southwest border.

The projects were slated to be completed in January 2020, the Corps said then. Four months into this year, however, the government increased the value of the contracts by more than $1 billion, without the benefit of competitive bidding designed to keep costs low to taxpayers.

Within a year of the initial award, the value of the two contracts had more than tripled, to over $3 billion, even though the length of the fence the companies were building had only grown by 62%, to 135 miles. The money is coming from military counter-narcotics funding.

Those contract spikes were dramatic, but not isolated. A ProPublica/Texas Tribune review of federal spending data shows more than 200 contract modifications, at …

Link to Full Article:  Records Show Trump’s Border Wall Is Costing Taxpayers Billions More Than Initial Contracts
Beth Alexander

The link to the full article has been corrected.

