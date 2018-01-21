Reaching rural America with broadband internet service

Author:     SHARON STROVER
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     01.20.2018•2:59 AM
 https://www.salon.com/2018/01/20/reaching-rural-america-with-broadband-internet-service_partner/

The United States invented the internet, but never saw spreading it uniformly throughout the country as a social policy, relying instead on profit to determine how it spread. As a result the U.S. is not even in the top 10 countries for internet speed and universality, and this is particularly notable in rural areas. We are now a second tier country when it comes to access and speed.

Colorado farmer in his field checking his field with his tablet.
Credit: StateScoop

All across the U.S., rural communities’ residents are being left out of modern society and the 21st century economy. I’ve traveled to Kansas, Maine, Texas and other states studying internet access and use — and I hear all the time from people with a crucial need still unmet. Rural Americans want faster, cheaper internet like their city-dwelling compatriots have, letting them work remotely and use online services, to access shopping, news, information and government data.

With an upcoming Federal Communications Commission vote on whether cellphone data speeds are fast enough for work, entertainment and other online activities, Americans face a choice: Is modest-speed internet appropriate for rural areas, or do rural Americans deserve access to the far faster service options available in urban areas?

All across the U.S., rural communities' residents are being left out of modern society and the 21st century economy. I've traveled to Kansas, Maine, Texas and other states studying internet access and use — and I hear all the time from people with a crucial need still unmet. Rural Americans want faster, cheaper internet like their city-dwelling compatriots have, letting them work remotely

