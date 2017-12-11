Raw sewage, hookworm and civil rights: UN official shocked at poverty in rural Alabama

Author:     Carlos Ballesteros
Source:     Raw Story/Newsweek
Publication Date:     10 DEC 2017 AT 14:06 ET
Link: https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/raw-sewage-hookworm-and-civil-rights-un-official-shocked-at-poverty-in-rural-alabama/"

Republicans cannot govern, if by govern one means do their policies of governance produce wellbeing. This is not a political statement, it is a a scientific one. Political rhetoric must be put aside and outcome data must be faced to make a real assessment.

Alabama, a state blessed with many natural resources, except for a few urban areas, is essentially a third world country more akin to a developing nation in Africa than anything else. Here is some data on why I say this.

United Nations official investigating poverty in the United States was shocked at the level of environmental degradation in some areas of rural Alabama, saying he had never seen anything like it in the developed world.

“I think it’s very uncommon in the First World. This is not a sight that one normally sees. I’d have to say that I haven’t seen this,” Philip Alston, the U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, told Connor Sheets of AL.com earlier this week as they toured a community in Butler County where raw sewage flows from homes through exposed PVC pipes and into open trenches and pits.

The tour through Alabama’s rural communities is part of a two-week investigation by the U.N. on poverty and human rights abuses in the United States. So far, U.N. investigators have visited cities and towns in California and Alabama, and will soon travel to Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Of particular concern to Alston are specific poverty-related issues that have surfaced across the country in recent years, such as an  outbreak of hookworm in Alabama in 2017—a disease typically found in nations with substandard …

Link to Full Article:  Raw sewage, hookworm and civil rights: UN official shocked at poverty in rural Alabama

