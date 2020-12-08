Racism literally ages Black Americans faster, according to our 25-year study

Author:     Sierra Carter
Source:     Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Mon 7 Dec 2020 06.15 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/dec/07/racism-ages-black-americans-faster"

Here is an aspect of American racism I have never seen reported. I will be so glad when we can finally grow out of this curse, and I see signs that this is happening with the next generation, even as the Trumpers scream their racism to the skies.

‘In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatrics identified racism as having a profound impact on the health of children, adolescents, emerging adults and their families.’ Credit: Maranie R Staab/AFP/Getty

I’m part of a research team that has been following more than 800 Black American families for almost 25 years. We found that people who had reported experiencing high levels of racial discrimination when they were young teenagers had significantly higher levels of depression in their 20s than those who hadn’t. This elevated depression, in turn, showed up in their blood samples, which revealed accelerated ageing on a cellular level.‘The data was there – so why did it take coronavirus to wake us up to racial health inequalities?’Read more

Our research is not the first to show Black Americans live sicker lives and die younger than other racial or ethnic groups. The experience of constant and accumulating stress due to racism throughout an individual’s lifetime can wear and tear down the body – literally “getting under the skin” to affect health.

These findings highlight how stress from racism, particularly experienced early in life, can affect the mental and physical health disparities seen among Black Americans.

As news stories of Black …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Racism literally ages Black Americans faster, according to our 25-year study
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com