QAnon congresswoman faces calls for arrest after live-tweeting Nancy Pelosi’s location to rioters

Author:     David Edwards
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 10, 2021
 Link: https://www.rawstory.com/lauren-boebert-twitter/"

Lauren Boebert is a Republican Congresswoman, and I don’t see any difference between her and a sniper spotter. I think she should be arrested as an accessory to the attempted murder of the Speaker of the House. I am sick and tired of the Republican anti-democratic insurrection enablers. There needs to be accountability and this party has to decide whether personal power or country is their first priority. So far it is pretty clear they choose power. Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert,  Mo Brooks, Mitch McConnell, the whole lot of them need to be thrown out of the Congress. They have no honor. They have no ethics except for their own personal advancement.

Republican Congressional insurrectionist Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a gun-toting supporter of the QAnon movement, is facing backlash after she was accused of live-tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) location during the attack on Capitol Hill last week.

Boebert shared the tweet soon after President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol with deadly results.

“The Speaker has been removed from the chambers,” Boebert wrote.Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346898958900199429&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

“Today is 1776,” she declared in another tweet.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346811381878845442&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Twitter users responded by calling for the freshman representative to be jailed and removed from Congress.

“@FBIWFO please arrest @laurenboabert for aiding and abetting those who were hunting down @SpeakerPelosi on Jan, 6th by tweeting the Speaker’s whereabouts,” one person responded. “She’s 5ft tall, 100 pounds and carries a Glock (and won’t stop telling everyone).”

“@SpeakerPelosi you need to have her removed with every fight that you have. This is nothing short of an attempt on your life,” another Twitter user agreed.

Read some of the responses below.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348259923348615169&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348315646967373825&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-4&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348345153329786882&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-5&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348281094509109253&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-6&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1347716890345541637&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-7&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348325813247238148&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-8&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348319494960123904&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-9&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348055885898248194&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550pxhttps://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-10&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1348318099116863488&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Flauren-boebert-twitter%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px…

