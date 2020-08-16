Public’s Mood Turns Grim; Trump Trails Biden on Most Personal Traits, Major Issues

Author:    
Source:     Pew Research Center
Publication Date:     JUNE 30, 2020
 Link: https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/06/30/publics-mood-turns-grim-trump-trails-biden-on-most-personal-traits-major-issues/"

By any measure I can find, with the exception of the rich, who are getting much richer, America is coming apart. In three and a half years Trump, his orcs, and the Congressional Republicans and Red-state governors have taken a country that was thriving, when Trump came into office, into a nose dive that has left us in a medical crisis and an economic christofascist mire. Every social outcome measurement reports pain, suffering, fear, and anger. Pew Research Center lays it all out, with real facts, not conspiracy theories and fantasies.

With less than five months until the 2020 elections, Americans are deeply unhappy with the state of the nation. As the United States simultaneously struggles with a pandemic, an economic recession and protests about police violence and racial justice, the share of the public saying they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country has plummeted from 31% in April, during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, to just 12% today.

Anger and fear are widespread. Majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they feel both sentiments when thinking about the country, though these feelings are more prevalent among Democrats. And just 17% of Americans – including 25% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and 10% of Democrats and Democratic leaners – say they feel proud when thinking about the state of the country.

However, nearly half of adults (46%) say they feel hopeful about the state of the country, although a 53% majority says they are not hopeful.

In the presidential contest, Donald Trump faces a 10 percentage point deficit in his race against Joe Biden: 54% of registered voters say if the election were held today, they would support Biden or lean toward voting for him, …

lauren raine

How is it possible in the midst of this literally lethal disaster that once was a thriving nation that trump is behind only by 10%? Are so many Americans that ignorant? I find it frightening, because with so close a margin his efforts to eliminate vote by mail, the only way I’ve thought of to avoid tampering with the electronic vote machines, he just might be able to fraudulently “win”. If that happens, America is over and done with.

