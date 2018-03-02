Prophets Gather At Trump’s Washington Hotel To Unleash Angel Armies On His Deep State Enemies

Author:     Peter Montgomery
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     March 1, 2018 12:56 pm
 Link: http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/prophets-gather-at-trumps-washington-hotel-to-unleash-angel-armies-on-his-deep-state-enemies/"

I just don’t think the mass of Americans have any idea how invidious the christofascist movement  has become in their attempt to take control of America.

That is why they support Trump. They know what a vulgar grifter he is, and they don’t care, and support him, because they are his base and he does their bidding.

They don’t care about technology, facts, climate change, or any of the things that matter to social wellbeing. Instead they are lost in a miasma of late Bronze Age, early Iron Age thinking with its mythic world view of end times and battles with Satan.

A new era in American and human history began at the end of last week, according to self-described apostles and prophets who gathered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“There’s never been anything on planet Earth like what’s about to happen,” said host Dutch Sheets at Thursday evening’s opening session, predicting worldwide spiritual revival as well as political and spiritual transformation of the United States as a result of the event and the prayers that preceded it. The death of Billy Graham, whose body rested in the U.S. Capitol during the conference, was described as confirmation of the spiritual significance of the gathering, with Graham’s anointing being placed on a new generation of spiritual warriors.

Joining Sheets at the conference—called “The Turnaround: An Appeal to Heaven”—were Chuck PierceCindy JacobsLou Engle and other leaders of the “intercessory prayer” movement, along with 1,300 attendees who filled the Trump hotel’s presidential ballroom to capacity for hours of music, prayer, speaking in tongues, and prophetic decrees. Many of the conference leaders have been working together and supporting one another’s ministries for decades, and they joked and teased each other on stage. …

