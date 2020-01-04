Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought

Author:     Julia Belluz
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Jan 2, 2020, 1:40pm EST
 Link: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2019/6/11/18652653/diet-weight-loss-ultra-processed-foods-microbiome

The American diet is so bad that 39.6% of Americans, over 70 million, 35 million women, and 35 million men are obese. 99 million, 45 million women and 54 million men are overweight. Life expectancy in the U.S. has been declining for the last three years. Why? One of the main reasons is the American diet is largely made up of processed foods.  Here is the latest data.

These refined carbohydrates could be feeding the bad bacteria in the small intestine,” said researcher Marit Zinocker, “and that’s where inflammation starts.”
The case against processed food just keeps getting stronger. But, amazingly, we still don’t understand exactly why it’s so bad for us.

In two papers published in the BMJ in May 2019the more ultraprocessed — or industrially manufactured — foods a person ate, the more likely they were to get sick and even die. In one study, they were more likely to suffer from cardiovascular problems. The other linked an ultraprocessed diet to a higher risk of death from all causes.

Those studies followed a first-of-its-kind randomized controlled trial, out of the National Institutes of Health: Researchers found people following an ultraprocessed diet ate about 500 more calories per day than those consuming minimally processed, whole foods. Then, a December paper in JAMA Internal Medicine found that the more ultraprocessed food a person ate, the higher their risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Sure, potato chips, cookies, and hot dogs are chock-full of salt, sugar, fat, and calories. They can cause us to gain weight and put us at a higher risk …

