Pro-Trump Republican secession rhetoric in Texas and elsewhere is more than a punchline

Author:     Casey Michel
Source:     Think
Publication Date:     Feb. 28, 2021, 1:30 AM PST
 Link: https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/pro-trump-republican-secession-rhetoric-texas-elsewhere-more-punchline-ncna1259016"

You wouldn’t think that anyone seriously believed that secession by their state was a good idea. But in the fantasy world of Trumperism and QAnon a movement for secession has been growing like a toadstool in the dark. One of the reasons proponents believe this is possible is that people in Red states continue to vote for people like Greg Abbott, Mary Taylor Greene, Ron Johnson, Ron DeSantis, or Kristi Noem. To Trumpers this suggests a voter population so ignorant or racist, hate-filled, and resentful they can be manipulated to vote against their own self-interest. If you can’t even vote for your own personal wellbeing, Republican politicians figure, you can be talked into anything as long as your resentments, fears, and prejudices are stimulated.

A man wears a face covering that reads “secede” outside the Texas state capitol on Jan. 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Credit: Sergio Flores / Getty

For the past few months, a long-buried idea has been creeping from the fringe into mainstream Republican discourse: secession. Following President Joe Biden’s victory in November, GOP officials from Wyoming to Florida to Mississippi have floated the idea, claiming that the time for a national fracturing may be near. While there’s something of a seasonal flavor to this injection of rhetoric — Republican honchos like former Texas Gov. Rick Perry openly discussed secession following Barack Obama’s rise to the presidency, for instance — the recent rounds feel qualitatively different. As journalist and author Richard Kreitner, an expert on American secessionism, recently wrote, it’s time to “take secessionist talk seriously.”

While there’s something of a seasonal flavor to this injection of secessionist rhetoric the recent rounds feel qualitatively different.

And it’s not difficult to see why. In the wake of the failed pro-Trump insurrection in Washington, far-right American militias, buoyed by former President Donald Trump’s empty claims that the election was “stolen,” have increasingly agitated for the break-up of the U.S. As the …

Link to Full Article:  Pro-Trump Republican secession rhetoric in Texas and elsewhere is more than a punchline
Dariel Garner

Virtually every partnership agreement comes with a mechanism for equitably dissolving the partnership should the parties so decide. How long would the USA have lasted with a constitutional clause like that?
Not long.

Would it be disastrous now?
Would the world be a better place?

Would your opinion change if Trump is re-elected in 4 years?

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
