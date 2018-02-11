The price of solar panels just went up—here’s what that means for you

I think history is going to record that the Trump administration was guilty of crimes against humanity, indeed the planet itself. This report explains very clearly the impact of the tariff Trump just put on solar panels, and what that is going to mean to the consumers of the United States, as well as the speed by which America will end its carbon energy dependency.

The rationale for this tariff was to protect American manufacturers but, as this report makes clear like everything else this administration says it’s a lie.

I just hate stories like this, but the trend is the trend.

For the last decade or so, solar energy’s future was so bright, you needed sunglasses to look directly at it. Thanks in large part to the Solar Investment Tax Credit enacted in 2006, the solar sector has seen an average annual growth of 68 percent over the last decade. In 2016, the cumulative capacity of American solar energy surpassed 40 gigawatts, which is enough energy to power 6.5 million households. Some 374,000 people held solar jobs as of 2016 and solar panel installation has been the fastest-growing occupation in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But solar providers worry their perspectives may have suddenly dimmed.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced his approval of a 30 percent tariff on all imported solar modules and cells. Looking at this news, you might feel (sun)burnt by the disagreement over Trump’s decision—and left with quite a few questions about solar technology.

 What are solar panels made of?

Solar panel technology has evolved substantially in the last few years, but the basic premise remains the same. The panels are a collection of photovoltaic cells. These crystalline silicon cells are typically formed by encasing slices

  1. Mark R
    Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Unfortunate. There is a major need to innovate in response and roll out more advanced solar panels that are cheaper, lighter weight and exceed the current efficiencies. Government neither subsidize nor penalize energy technologies..the result is always winners and losers.

