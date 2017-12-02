President of nation where toddlers kill more people than terrorists tells Britain how to act

It’s okay, everyone. You can finally let go of that breath you’ve been holding since November 2016.
Donald Trump has reassured Theresa May that America is “doing just fine” after her spokesperson criticised him for retweeting unverified videos from Britain First.
What a relief.
Trump’s insistence that his country is “fine” skims over an alarming American threat, far more potent than what he refers to as “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism”. You see, the average American is far more likely to be killed by a toddler than a terrorist.
Fact checking website Snopes, The Independent, the Guardian, and Mic have all reported over the past three years that armed toddlers have been responsible for more deaths in the United States than terrorists.
In fact, in 2015, The Independent reported that armed toddler related deaths were so frequent they were happening almost once a week.…