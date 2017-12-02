President of nation where toddlers kill more people than terrorists tells Britain how to act

Author:     Mimi Launder
Source:     The Independent (U.K.)
Publication Date:     30 November 2017
 Link: https://www.indy100.com/article/donald-trump-theresa-may-britain-first-terrorists-toddlers-gun-control-muslim-8084426"

This is a horrifying article for several reasons. First, it shows how America under Trump is now perceived by the media of our closest ally, Great Britain. Second, it tells the truth about the madness of the gun psychosis that afflicts the United States.

Think about what it says: You have more to fear from an armed toddler — toddlers are defined as young children age 2-3 who are just learning to walk — than you do from a Muslim terrorist.

It’s okay, everyone. You can finally let go of that breath you’ve been holding since November 2016. 

Donald Trump has reassured Theresa May that America is “doing just fine” after her spokesperson criticised him for retweeting unverified videos from Britain First.

What a relief.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!

Trump’s insistence that his country is “fine” skims over an alarming American threat, far more potent than what he refers to as “destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism”. You see, the average American is far more likely to be killed by a toddler than a terrorist.

Fact checking website SnopesThe Independentthe Guardian, and Mic have all reported over the past three years that armed toddlers have been responsible for more deaths in the United States than terrorists.

In fact, in 2015, The Independent reported that armed toddler related deaths were so frequent they were happening almost once a week.…

Link to Full Article:  President of nation where toddlers kill more people than terrorists tells Britain how to act

