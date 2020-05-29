President Amplifies ‘Cowboys for Trump’ Calls for Executing Democrats

Author:     Andrea Germanos
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Thursday, May 28, 2020
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2020/05/28/president-trump-amplifies-cowboys-for-trump-founders-call-to-execute-democrats_partner/"

Definition of insurrectionan act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government. Donald Trump, the President of the United States openly supports civil insurrection. That would be grounds for impeachment if we had a Congress, particularly a Senate, that was a functioning entity working on behalf of the wellbeing of Americans, and the American democracy.

As I read the news of the Pandemic, and the crisis going on because of racist police in Minneapolis, I find myself thinking: If Mitch McConnell and the other Republican senators had had the integrity to do their duty and convict Trump and Pence, and remove them from office would 100,000 Americans have died from the Covid-19 virus? Would Minneapolis be on fire? Would the rest of the world now hold us in such contempt? What do you think?

A screenshot of the video retweeted by President Donald Trump in which Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin says, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

President Donald Trump early Thursday boosted a comment from the founder of the group Cowboys for Trump that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”

In his midnight tweet, the president responded to a video clip of Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin making the remark, tweeting from his phone: “Thank you Cowboys. See you in New Mexico!”

According to the Sante Fe New Mexican, Griffin’s comment came in a speech that took place at a rally at church in the city of Truth or Consequences.

After the “dead Democrat” remark was met with cheers, Griffin couched the comment, adding, “I don’t say that in the physical sense.”

“I say that in the political sense because because the Democrat agenda and policy is anti-American right now,” he claimed. “Our country is coming to a place if you love or hate America.”

Cowboys for Trump—which describes itself as an anti-choice, anti-Endangered Species Act, pro-gun, pro-fossil fuels organization—first shared video of …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  President Amplifies ‘Cowboys for Trump’ Calls for Executing Democrats
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lauren Raine

America allowed a man who advocated that his opponent be “strung up”, and who bragged that he could shoot someone and his followers would let him. Here we go again into another big display of pure fascism. How could any reasonable nation respect such a “leader”?

Reply
Beth Alexander

The link to the full article has been corrected.

Reply

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com