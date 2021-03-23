Preachers and their $5,000 sneakers: Why one man started an Instagram account showing churches’ wealth

Author:     Sarah Pulliam Bailey
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     March 22, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PDT
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/religion/2021/03/22/preachers-sneakers-instagram-wealth/"

The things that stand out for me about Evangelical preachers in the U.S. are that although they are fairly charismatic and learn how to quote the Bible, they are not very bright, and mostly grifters more interested in getting their private jet than actually promoting the substance of Jesus’ teachings.

Rapper Kanye West sports Yeezy shoes during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on Oct. 11, 2018. Credit: Calla Kessler/The Washington Post

From his couch in Dallas, Ben Kirby began asking questions about the lifestyles of the rich and famous pastors when he was watching some worship songs on YouTube on a Sunday morning in 2019. While listening to a song by Elevation Worship, a megachurch based in Charlotte, the evangelical churchgoer noticed the lead singer’s Yeezy sneakers were worth nearly the amount of his first rent check.

Kirby posted to his 400 followers on Instagram, “Hey Elevation Worship, how much you paying your musicians that they can afford $800 kicks? Let me get on the payroll!”

Plus, Kirby wondered, how could the church’s pastor, Steven Furtick, one of the most popular preachers in the country, afford a new designer outfit nearly every week?

With a friend’s encouragement, Kirby started a new Instagram account @PreachersNSneakers posting screenshots of pastors next to price tags and the street value of shoes they were wearing. Within a month, the account had attracted 100,000 followers.

“At the beginning, it was easy for me …

Link to Full Article:  Preachers and their $5,000 sneakers: Why one man started an Instagram account showing churches’ wealth
