POTUS Shield: Trump’s Dominionist Prayer Warriors and the ‘Prophetic Order of the United States’

One of the central strategies of the christofascists is to breach the firewall between church and state in order to transform the United States into a White Supremacist theocratic state, basically a christian cult Iran.

From what I read and see, and from conversations with people of all kinds, it is clear to me that very few Americans outside of the christofascist world recognize what is going on, nor do they understand why christian cultists support a man whose life is a profile of anti-family values, nor how they are doing it.

This report will, I hope, bring some clarity.

In the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, God told Frank Amedia that with Donald Trump having been elected president, Amedia and his fellow Trump-supporting “apostles” and “prophets” had a new mission. Thus was born POTUS Shield, a network of Pentecostal leaders devoted to helping Trump bring about the reign of God in America and the world.Amedia described the divine origins of POTUS Shield during a gathering that spread over three days in March 2017 at the northeastern Ohio church he pastors. Interspersed with Pentecostal worship, liturgical dancing, speaking in tongues, shofar blowing, and Israeli flag waving, Amedia and other POTUS Shield leaders put forth their vision for a Christian America and their plans to bring it to fruition through prayer, political engagement and organizing in all 50 states. Among the many decrees made at the event was that Islam must be “completely broken down.”

POTUS Shield’s leaders view politics as spiritual warfare, part of a great struggle between good and evil that is taking place continuously in “the heavenlies” and here on earth, where the righteous contend with demonic spirits that control

  Rev. Dean
    Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 11:48 am

    If anyone is a “demonic spirit” , it is Trump.

