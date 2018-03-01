Is it possible for everyone to live a good life within our planet’s limits?

Author:     Daniel O’Neill
Source:     Priestley International Centre for Climate
Publication Date:     MONDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2018
I am always very happy to read reports like this one, because they represent thinking past economic growth to social wellbeing.

My problem with the analysis is that it does not properly integrate the role and power of consciousness in making the transition. But it does see that we need to start from the premise that the wellbeing of the full matrix of life must be the first priority. A different perspective will produce different technologies, and that also needs to be factored in.

Imagine a country that met the basic needs of its citizens – one where everyone could expect to live a long, healthy, happy and prosperous life. Now imagine that same country was able to do this while using natural resources at a level that would be sustainable even if every other country in the world did the same.

Such a country does not exist. Nowhere in the world even comes close. In fact, if everyone on Earth were to lead a good life within our planet’s sustainability limits, the level of resources used to meet basic needs would have to be reduced by a factor of two to six times.

These are the sobering findings of research that my colleagues and I have carried out, recently published in the journal Nature Sustainability. In our work, we quantified the national resource use associated with meeting basic needs for a large number of countries, and compared this to what is globally sustainable. We analysed the relationships between seven indicators of national environmental pressure (relative to environmental limits) and 11 indicators of social performance (relative to the requirements for a good life) for over 150 countries

Nevertheless, we found that the universal …

