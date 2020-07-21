Portland’s Pretext: Barr’s Long History Manipulating Law to Put Federal Forces on U.S. Streets

Author:     Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin
Source:     Just Security
Publication Date:     19 July 2020
 Link: https://www.justsecurity.org/71512/portlands-pretext-barrs-long-history-manipulating-law-to-put-federal-forces-on-u-s-streets/"

In my opinion, William Barr is the most corrupt and worst Attorney General in the history of the United States, worse even than John Mitchell, Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison, as I believe Barr should as well. Here is an essay on his role in what is going on in Portland.

William Barr, Attorney General

Attorney General Barr has been building his playbook for using federal forces against an unwilling state for decades. In an interview with the Miller Center in 2001, Barr explained his strategy for deploying federal troops to address unrest in the Virgin Islands after a major hurricane in 1989. At the time of the incident, Barr was an assistant attorney general and head of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel. He boasted that during this time he found a way to deploy federal forces based on a legal justification that appears to now being played out in Portland:

Barr: We started quickly looking at the legal books. What authority do we have to go in there and start enforcing the law in St. Croix? We looked at some statutes, and we finally decided that without Presidential authority we could send down law enforcement people to defend the federal function. That is, we said, “People are interfering with the operation of our courts” and so on. I said, “We can send people down to defend the federal function, keep our courts open, and if they see any crime being committed in front of them, then, as

Rev. Dean

Federal forces do not belong on our streets fighting peaceful protestors, or any other other people doing anything in the USA.

