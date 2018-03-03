These Popular Pesticides Are Really Bad for the Birds and the Bees

Author:     TOM PHILPOTT
Source:     Mother Jones
Publication Date:     FEB. 28, 2018 6:00 AM
 Link: https://www.motherjones.com/food/2018/02/neonicotinoid-pesticides-bird-migrations-bee-farmers-corn-soybeans/"

In a nation with only one social priority, which is to say profit, who cares about the birds and the bees? Clearly not the chemical agriculture companies. But you certainly should. Here’s the latest story on this horrible trend.

A white-crowned sparrow whistles in Monterey County, California.
Credit: yhelfman/iStock

As spring approaches, US farmers are gearing up to plant about 180 million acres in corn and soybeans—a combined land mass nearly twice the size of California, mostly in the Midwest. The great majority of the seeds they sow will be coated with neonicotinoid pesticides: synthetic chemicals thought to be harmless to humans but that attack bugs’ central nervous systems—and, as new research shows, hinder birds’ navigation abilities.

Neonics, as they’re known, are the globe’s most widely used class of insecticide, representing a multi-billion-dollar market for their primary makers, the agrichemical giants Bayer and Syngenta. Meanwhile, a growing body of research suggests they harm pollinators like bees, birds, and water-borne insects (a major food source for birds and fish). The European Union has maintained a moratoriumon several neonic uses since 2013.

Here’s a collection of the latest research on the ecological effects of these widely used farm chemicals:

Link to Full Article:  These Popular Pesticides Are Really Bad for the Birds and the Bees

