Plastic Is Falling From the Sky. But Where’s It Coming From?

Author:     Matt Simon
Source:     Wired
Publication Date:     04.13.2021 07:00 AM
 Link: https://www.wired.com/story/plastic-is-falling-from-the-sky/"

Plastics have become the Gollem of the age. I understand the use of plastics, but new bio-sensitive technologies not based on petroleum must be developed or we are literally going to pollute ourselves to death.

Credit: Mike Kemp/Getty

If you find yourself in some secluded spot in the American West—maybe Yellowstone, or the deserts of Utah, or the forests of Oregon—take a deep breath and get some fresh air along with some microplastic. According to new modeling, 1,100 tons of it is currently floating above the western US. The stuff is falling out of the sky, tainting the most remote corners of North America—and the world. As I’ve said before, plastic rain is the new acid rain.

But where is it all coming from? You’d think it’d be arising from nearby cities—western metropolises like Denver and Salt Lake City. But new modeling published yesterday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that 84 percent of airborne microplastics in the American West actually comes from the roads outside of major cities. Another 11 percent could be blowing all the way in from the ocean. (The researchers who built the model reckon that microplastic particles stay airborne for nearly a week, and that’s more than enough time for them to cross continents and oceans.)

Microplastics—particles smaller than 5 millimeters—come from a number of sources. Plastic bags and bottles released into the environment break …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Plastic Is Falling From the Sky. But Where’s It Coming From?
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved