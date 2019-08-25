Plan clears way for mining and drilling on land stripped from Utah monument

Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Fri 23 Aug 2019 19.50 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/23/grand-staircase-escalante-national-monument-management-plan-blm-oil-gas-drilling-trump"

Trump and his administration do not like national parks and monuments and are doing everything they can to diminish them so his rich christofascist friends can get at the mineral and petroleum resources to be found on those public lands. It’s despicable but very much a mark of the modern Republicans. Teddy Roosevelt who created the national parks and cared passionately about them was a Republican and would be nauseated at what Republicanism has become. Can you imagine either Roosevelt or Lincoln in the same party as Trump? Neither can I because the Republic Party has become a christofascist White Supremacy cult.

Rock formations in the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument.
Credit: Alamy

A new US government plan had cleared the way for coal mining and oil and gas drilling on land stripped from Utah’s Grand Staircase-Escalante monument by the Trump administration two years ago.

The plan, released by the Bureau of Land Management on Friday, would also open more lands to cattle grazing and recreation and acknowledges there could be “adverse effects” on land and resources in the monument.

Trump drastically shrank the southern Utah monument in 2017, as well as the nearby Bears Ears national monument, in what represented the largest elimination of public lands protections in US history. Some 800,000 acres were removed from the Grand Staircase.

The move was widely condemned by conservation and paleontology groups, who have filed ongoing lawsuits challenging Trump’s authority to downsize the monument.

They say the new BLM plan lacks adequate protections for the land and reiterated their concern that the years spent creating the plan were a waste of taxpayer resources because the lawsuits remain unresolved.

Steve Bloch, the legal director at the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance conservation group, said it was unforgivable to cut the monument in half and downgrade the excluded …

Link to Full Article:  Plan clears way for mining and drilling on land stripped from Utah monument

