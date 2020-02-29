Piled Bodies, Overflowing Morgues: Inside America’s Autopsy Crisis

Yet another story about the failure of America’s illness profit system to provide the kind of healthcare one would find in any other developed nation. This report is on the collapse of the autopsy system, a crisis in and of itself. But the real point to me, is that yet again we spend more than any other nation on earth and what we get isn’t even second rate. It is 37th rate and getting worse.

Say you are found on your bathroom floor, on the grassy knoll of someone else’s front yard, in the berth of your tractor-trailer, in your own bed, at the foot of a bridge, under a car wheel, in the car, caught in the bend of a river, collapsed in the bar, alone in the remains of a scorched kitchen. Your death is sudden and unexpected, a death that no one plans for but that approximately half a million of us will experience this year in America. No death is special, but this kind of death requires special care, procedurally, from a number of people you will never meet. The procedural aspects of your death, which you will never see, begin with a phone call.

One afternoon in the summer of 2018 in Cleveland, a man returned home to find his wife slumped over her computer keyboard. She was in her 50s and had been in poor health, but nothing seemed urgent or life-threatening. It looked as if she died while shopping online. Her husband called 911.

When police officers arrived at the house, they weren’t entirely sure what had happened. It looked maybe like a cardiac episode, or …

