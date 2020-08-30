Phoenix hits 50th day of 110 degrees; previous record ‘obliterated’

Author:     Emily Wilder and Ian James
Source:     Arizona Republic
Publication Date:     28 August 2020
 Link: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix-weather/2020/08/28/phoenix-hits-50th-day-110-degrees-2020/5662386002/"

This is climate change made real. I have seen climate models suggesting that Arizona is soon to have up to 120 days a year with temperatures over 110°F.  In the next two decades, I predict a large percentage of the people now living in Arizona will become climate refugees and internal migrants causing a collapse of the state’s real estate market.

Credit: Arizona Republic

Friday marked the 50th day to reach 110 degrees or higher in the Valley this year, setting a record nobody wanted.

Before 2020, the previous record for most days in a calendar year to reach 110 degrees was 33 days set in 2011. Phoenix surpassed that on Aug. 9 and has beat it almost every day since then.

Phoenix passed the scorching milestone on Friday afternoon when the temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 111 degrees. 

“It’s not like we barely broke this record,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Hirsch. “We sort of obliterated it.”

The heat, Hirsch explained, is largely a result of persistent high pressure this summer. High pressure normally produces warmer than average temperatures. Those conditions were exacerbated by an uncharacteristically dry summer. Phoenix experienced less than 4 inches of rainfall since the beginning of the year.https://www.usatodaynetworkservice.com/tangstatic/html/pphx/sf-q1a2z32fe45021.min.html

“When you don’t have moisture to cool it down, excessive heat can persist,” Hirsch said. “Essentially, we didn’t get any relief from monsoon storms.”

Forecasters expect some of that relief this weekend, with a good chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. A flash flood watch was issued for central Arizona, to begin at noon on Saturday.…

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Phoenix hits 50th day of 110 degrees; previous record ‘obliterated’
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Receive the Daily Schwartz Report

Subscribe

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
WhidbyTV-video-splash Talking Social Change Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Follow me on Academia.edu

Archives

diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com