Pharma giant AbbVie funds ads attacking prescription drug bill — after hiking prices up to 470%

Author:     IGOR DERYSH
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     MAY 26, 2021 6:10AM (EDT)
 Link: https://www.salon.com/2021/05/26/pharma-giant-abbvie-funds-ads-attacking-prescription-drug-bill--after-hiking-prices-up-to-470/"

It is becoming clearer and clearer that the illness profit model cannot continue. We are being damaged, the country’s wellbeing is being compromised, by the greed of the pharmaceutical industry. This is another one of those issues that is being blocked by the whoring of the Republican Party, and its subservience to its corporate masters. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Katie Porter have the right program. The question is do Americans really understand why this issue is so important? I am no longer sure?

American biopharmaceutical company Abbvie logo seen displayed on a smartphone with USD (United States dollar) currency in the background. (Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty 

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie inflated prices for widely-used drugs while its executives pocketed growing bonuses, according to a new report from the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Now it’s helping fund ads attacking legislation that would lower prescription drug costs.

The committee’s two-year investigation found that AbbVie “pursued a variety of tactics to increase drug sales while raising prices for Americans, including exploiting the patent system to extend its market monopoly, abusing orphan drug protections to further block competition, and engaging in anticompetitive pricing practices.”

The company raised the cost of the popular drug Humira, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other ailments, 27 times and by a total of more than 470%, according to the report. An annual supply of the drug now costs $77,000. AbbVie, along with Jannsen Biotech, also hiked the price of Imburvica, a drug used to treat certain cancers, by 82%, raising the cost of an annual supply to between $181,529 to $242,039, according to the committee.

The company also invested in hundreds of patents for Humira and cut deals …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  Pharma giant AbbVie funds ads attacking prescription drug bill — after hiking prices up to 470%
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved