Perry: Fossil fuels help prevent sexual assault in Africa

Author:     DARIUS DIXON
Source:     Politico
Publication Date:     11/02/2017 11:23 AM EDT
 Link: https://www.politico.com/story/2017/11/02/rick-perry-fossil-fuels-sex-assault-africa-244459"

As Perry asserts more light probably will decreased sexual assaults. But it does not follow that the solution is the continuation of carbon energy. This is the caliber of man running the Department of Energy of the United States.

Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy

Energy Secretary Rick Perry suggested on Thursday that increasing fossil fuel use to spread electricity across Africa would help prevent sexual assaults there.

Perry, who traveled to South Africa last week to tout the Energy Department’s partnerships there, said he spoke with a young girl who wanted electricity so she could read without relying on the light of a fire “and have those fumes literally killing people. But also from the standpoint of sexual assault.”

“When the lights are on, when you have light that shines — the righteousness, if you will — on those types of acts,” he told an Axios event.

Perry was implicitly responding to a protester who yelled that fossil fuels were causing climate change and killing people in poor countries.

“Let me tell you, where people are dying in Africa is because of the lack of energy they have there, and it’s going to take fossil fuels to push power out into those villages in Africa.”

Since taking the helm at the Energy Department, Perry has said he doubted the scientific consensus that carbon dioxide was causing climate change, and he has sought to promote the use of fossil fuels, …

