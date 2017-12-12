‘People seem happier’: how planting trees changed lives in a former coal community

Author:     Matthew Taylor
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Last modified on Friday 8 December 2017 04.39 EST
Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/08/people-seem-happier-how-planting-trees-changed-lives-in-a-former-coal-community

Remember the Theorem of Wellbeing? What does it say? Social policies whose primary priority is creating wellbeing at all levels are always: more efficient, more effective, more productive, easier to implement, nicer to live under, more enduring, and much much cheaper. Consider this report as a test case. A shame it’s not happening in West Virginia.

Before and after: the National Forest has given new life to a landscape ravaged by coal mining.
Composite: Courtesy of National Forest

Former miner Graham Knight puts his cup of tea down on the cafe table and looks out through the large glass windows. Trees frame every view; a small herd of cows meander through a copse of silver birch towards a distance lake.

“It is quite difficult to put into words what’s happened here and the impact it has had on people,” says the 73-year-old. “Perhaps the best way to think about it is that people seem … well, more happy somehow.”

The cafe is in the heart of the first new forest to be created in the UK for 1,000 years, with 8 million new trees stretching over 200 sq miles of rolling Midlands countryside.

Knight, who worked in one of the area’s many coalmines before they were shut in the late 1980s, says the forest project has transformed an area ravaged by the loss of the mines into an increasingly vibrant – and beautiful – place to live.

“Twenty-five years ago all this was an opencast mine,” he says waving his hand towards the distant hills. “Mud …

Link to Full Article:  ‘People seem happier’: how planting trees changed lives in a former coal community

