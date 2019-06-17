Pentagon Fuel Use, Climate Change, and the Costs of War

Author:     Neta C. Crawford
Source:     Watson Institute - Brown University
Publication Date:     June 12, 2019
 Link: https://watson.brown.edu/costsofwar/files/cow/imce/papers/2019/Pentagon%20Fuel%20Use%2C%20Climate%20Change%20and%20the%20Costs%20of%20War%20Final.pdf

As we stand poised on the precipice of yet another war, this one like the Iraq War before it, engineered by the same ideological morons who created the Iraq conflict perhaps it is time to begin to calculate the true cost of this ignorant madness, starting with the planet itself.

I am providing only the summary, click through to download the full report.

In its quest for security, the United States spends more on the military than any other country in the world, certainly much more than the combined military spending of its major rivals, Russia and China. Authorized at over $700 billion in Fiscal Year 2019, and again over $700 billion requested for FY2020, the Department of Defense (DOD) budget comprises more than half of all federal discretionary spending each year. With an armed force of more than two million people, 11 nuclear aircraft carriers, and the most advanced military aircraft, the US is more than capable of projecting power anywhere in the globe, and with “Space Command,” into outer-space. Further, the US has been continuously at war since late 2001, with the US military and State Department currently engaged in more than 80 countries in counterterror operations.2

All this capacity for and use of military force requires a great deal of energy, most of it in the form of fossil fuel. As General David Petraeus said in 2011, “Energy is the lifeblood of our warfighting capabilities.”3 Although the Pentagon has, in recent years, increasingly emphasized what it calls energy security — energy resilience and conservation — …

Link to Full Article:  Pentagon Fuel Use, Climate Change, and the Costs of War

