Pennsylvania Republicans refuse to swear in Democratic senator whose GOP opponent keeps fighting defeat

Author:     Travis Gettys
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 05, 2021
These have been an historic two days during which time the Republican Party took off its smiling mask and revealed its true face. That of a slavering monster dedicated to destroying American democracy.

Pennsylvania Democrat State Senator Jim Brewster

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate majority refused to seat a Democratic state senator who narrowly won re-election over a challenger who won’t concede.

The GOP majority removed Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who was to preside over the ceremony, and president pro temp Jake Corman took over instead and prevented Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny County) from being sworn in, reported the Inquirer‘s Abraham Gutman.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=true&id=1346522564865253376&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fpennsylvania-state-senate%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px.

Republican Nicole Ziccarelli has challenged Brewster’s win, asking the courts to throw out 311 mail-in ballots from Allegheny County that lacked a handwritten date on the outer ballot envelope, as required by law, but the state’s Supreme Court permitted those votes to count.

Nearby Westmoreland County, which partially sits within Brewster’s district, did not count undated ballots, and Ziccarelli complained to U.S. District Court that her due process and equal protection rights were violated, although Brewster and Democratic officials argued federal courts had no jurisdiction to overturn a state court decision.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1346524843584475137&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fpennsylvania-state-senate%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px…

Rev. Dean

These GOP monsters make me sick.

