Patients Overdosing on Ivermectin Are Clogging Oklahoma ERs: Doctor

A doctor in rural Oklahoma has claimed that people taking the horse de-wormer medication ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are filling up the area’s emergency rooms.
“There’s a reason you have to have a doctor to get a prescription for this stuff because it can be dangerous,” Dr. Jason McElyea, a frontline family physician who works in emergency rooms in eastern and southern Oklahoma, told local news station KFOR-TV.
The rise in human ivermectin use has led multiple health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to issue stern warnings against using the drug for anything other than its intended purposes.
McElyea said he’s seen many patients in the ER recently due to adverse reactions to ivermectin. He also claimed ambulances are being overwhelmed from responding to people sick from the medication.
“The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated.”
